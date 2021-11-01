WLOX Careers
Saints fans saddened by Winston news; surprised by backup Siemien

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints fans are expressing disappointment about Jameis Winston’s knee injury, which one doctor says could knock him out for the rest of the season.

Coach Sean Payton now has a decision to make as to who will start next week against Atlanta.

It was an injury which happened when quarterback Winston began scrambling out of the pocket in his effort to keep a drive going. Winston left the game, and later celebrated in the victory in the locker room on crutches.

“We got the images back and confirm an ACL tear and a damaged MCL which is not uncommon,” said Payton.

ACL surgery typically takes six to nine months to recover from.

After Further Review: Five takes on Saints after Jameis Winston’s injury

Journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian came in and helped the Saints secure victory after Winston went out.

“Pleasantly surprised, I didn’t know much about him I didn’t really have high hopes but he did everything you would want to back up to do and came in and played well,” said Saints fan Brian Klaslo.

Siemian’s performance forces a tough decision on Coach Payton, who may be getting Taysom Hill backafter he missed three weeks due to a concussion.

“We will see, this will be the $6 million question and we will look closely at what’s best for our team,” said Payton.

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

If the Saints were to choose to go outside for a new quarterback there are a few former NFL starters currently available. Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton are both available but fans say they are not eager for either one.

“I think they should stay within the facility keep the guys they’ve got,” said fan Ryan Casteix.

And that’s exactly what Coach Payton says they will do

“We are satisfied with the quarterback room,” said Payton.

Overtime Podcast #259 - Saints Lose Jameis Winston in Win Over Bucs

But just which one will start Sunday against the Falcons, remains to be seen.

The Saints also have a third quarterback on the roster; Ian Book out of Notre Dame.

