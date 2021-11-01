Prayers lifted for injured Ingalls shipbuilder as he shows signs of progress

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his recovery.

Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs to bring a little cheer, comfort and of course prayer.

“It has been completely overwhelming just how many people have said such wonderful things about Randy and just showed up to support him,” said Wade’s step-daughter Katie McElhenney.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding worker was critically injured last week and after a grim prognosis, Wade is beginning to show signs of improvement.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding worker was critically injured last week and after a grim prognosis, Wade is beginning to show signs of improvement. (Robin Wade)

Among those gathered was long-time friend Ryan Allen.

“When they talk about people who’ll give you the shirt off their back, he’s the guy they’re talking about,” he said. “Never really met a stranger. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been over there, been welcomed in from the first time I met him to the 1,000th time I met him.”

A tank lid hit Wade in the head last Wednesday. Doctors told Wade’s wife Robin, that he had the worst brain injury they’ve ever seen and had no chance for recovery. But things are slowly starting to shift.

“He is a fighter,” McElhenney said. “And I definitely think he can do this because he has shown very small signs of responsiveness and just small victories here and there.”

The reason family members said, is prayer.

“We definitely are leaning on the power of prayer right now because the doctors said that there was nothing they could do,” she said. “So, at that point, all we really have is prayer, and just praying that God pulls him through this.”

And what’s happened so far with Wade’s condition has amazed everyone.

“The doctors said they really can’t believe it,” McElhenney added. “They said they’ve never seen anything like this before. His cranial pressure is just like mine and yours. It’s completely normal, which is a miracle. It can’t be explained.”

Mosaic Church pastor Brandon Conner said it’s all about trust.

“You have to say, ‘OK, God is at work in this situation.’ And when God goes to work in a situation, it gives us great hope,” said Conner.

McElhenney said that doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson will run tests on Thursday to see if Wade can breathe well enough on his own to be safely taken off life-support systems.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.