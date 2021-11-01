MEMA opens seven disaster registration centers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MEMA is opening seven disaster registration centers so you can apply for help.
The seven Disaster Registration Intake Centers are specifically for homeowners in the recently declared counties for individual assistance.
People that live in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties might be eligible for individual federal assistance through FEMA.
In addition to homeowners being able to apply for help, Businesses can apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
These Centers are intended to help people who can’t apply online or by phone for FEMA and SBA assistance. So that means if you can do this by yourself at home, please do. Otherwise, the center opens at noon.
Amite County
The Harrison Building
910 Old McComb Liberty Road
Liberty, MS 39645
Hancock County
Hancock Resource Center
454 Highway 90, Suite B
Waveland, MS 39576
Harrison County
Harrison County Annex Building
9229 Highway 49
Gulfport, MS 39503
Pearl River County
Picayune Safe Room
501 Laurel Street
Picayune, MS 39466
Pike County
St. Andrews Mission
104 South Front Street
McComb, MS 39648
Walthall County
Walthall County EMA Office
908 Armory Road
Tylertown, MS 39667
Wilkinson County
Wilkinson County EMA Office
1495 U.S. Hwy. 61 South
Woodville, MS 39669
Here’s what you need before you show up:
- Make sure to have your social security number for the people living in the home, including the children.
- Have your insurance information ready, so you have to describe the type of coverage you have, like homeowners, flood, automobile, or mobile home insurance.
- Homeowners need to be able to describe the type of damage to the property along with financial information. That includes your total annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.
- Homeowners need to be able to provide the address and phone number where the damage happened and where you can be reached now.
The last step is optional. If you’re approved, the money can be put directly in your bank account, so you’ll need to have banking detail ready like the routing and account numbers along with the bank name and type of account.
