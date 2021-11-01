MEMA opens seven disaster registration centers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MEMA is opening seven disaster registration centers so you can apply for help.

The seven Disaster Registration Intake Centers are specifically for homeowners in the recently declared counties for individual assistance.

People that live in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties might be eligible for individual federal assistance through FEMA.

In addition to homeowners being able to apply for help, Businesses can apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

These Centers are intended to help people who can’t apply online or by phone for FEMA and SBA assistance. So that means if you can do this by yourself at home, please do. Otherwise, the center opens at noon.

Amite County

The Harrison Building

910 Old McComb Liberty Road

Liberty, MS 39645

Hancock County

Hancock Resource Center

454 Highway 90, Suite B

Waveland, MS 39576

Harrison County

Harrison County Annex Building

9229 Highway 49

Gulfport, MS 39503

Pearl River County

Picayune Safe Room

501 Laurel Street

Picayune, MS 39466

Pike County

St. Andrews Mission

104 South Front Street

McComb, MS 39648

Walthall County

Walthall County EMA Office

908 Armory Road

Tylertown, MS 39667

Wilkinson County

Wilkinson County EMA Office

1495 U.S. Hwy. 61 South

Woodville, MS 39669

Here’s what you need before you show up:

Make sure to have your social security number for the people living in the home, including the children.

Have your insurance information ready, so you have to describe the type of coverage you have, like homeowners, flood, automobile, or mobile home insurance.

Homeowners need to be able to describe the type of damage to the property along with financial information. That includes your total annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.

Homeowners need to be able to provide the address and phone number where the damage happened and where you can be reached now.

The last step is optional. If you’re approved, the money can be put directly in your bank account, so you’ll need to have banking detail ready like the routing and account numbers along with the bank name and type of account.

