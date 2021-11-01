WLOX Careers
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The manager of a Brookhaven Waffle House was shot in the head during an early-morning shooting at the restaurant.

According to Police Chief Kenneth Collins, officers were called to the restaurant around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Willie Walker III., was gone. The two victims of the shooting, a man and woman, had also left for King’s Daughter’s Hospital.

The man, who was shot in the arm, drove himself and the woman, who was shot in the head. The woman was later flown to UMMC in Jackson. Her current condition is unknown.

Collins says the altercation began after one of the employees at the Waffle House was sent home.

Walker, who was the boyfriend of the employee sent home, later came to the Waffle House and got into a fight with the woman he would later shoot. The female victim was the manager of the restaurant.

Collins believes the male victim was also an employee there.

Walker is now in the custody of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department without bond. He was already out on bond for a shooting that occurred weeks ago at his cousin’s home.

Walker is charged with attempted murder, two counts of shooting into a vehicle, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

