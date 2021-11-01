WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10th annual Inkin the Coast falls this year on Halloween weekend, which made for a nice...
Inkin the Coast pairs up well with Halloween weekend
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs
Jason Gruich said as a police officer he usually writes crime thrillers or action and never...
Biloxi Police officer’s screenwriting passion turns to big screen reality
Buffets are popular, but it's a split decision among the 12 casinos on the Coast to have them.
Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Eight legendary athletes chosen for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

Latest News

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
LIVE: White House COVID-19 briefing