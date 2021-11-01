Harrison County supervisors allocate funds for Turkey Creek flooding study

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a long way away before shovels are in the ground for the Turkey Creek Levy Project, a saving-grace for residents tired of having flood waters creep onto their property.

Despite the recent clear skies, the Forrest Heights Missionary Baptist Church still has sandbags near their doors just in case.

“I don’t understand how it still floods,” resident Teresa Harper said. “It still floods in Turkey Creek.”

After years of active hurricane seasons and heavy storms, neighbors around Turkey Creek have vivid memories of how high flood waters rise.

“It feels bad man. I can’t come out the front door. We are old folk. We can’t afford to be flooded in and flooded out,” Harper said.

Some residents think the problem stems from the branches and debris that clog the water ways, specifically the ones that empty into Gulfport Lake.

“After the storm, we are still looking like this. And after the rain comes, it gets worse,” resident Cedric Grayer said.

In times of heavy rains, the city deploys water pumps and residents fortify their homes with sandbags - a harsh reality that some people accept.

“I feel bad, but then that’s Mother Nature. You just have to go with the flow,” resident Brittany Nicole Williams said.

However, the flooding is a problem Gulfport leaders want to solve. On Monday, Mayor Billy Hewes asked the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to contribute $200,000 to help pay the U.S Army Corps of Engineers to design and engineer a solution.

“Part of the problem is that there is a lot of blockage in that creek,” Hewes said.

The City of Gulfport and the state legislature will also chip in to pay the full $600,000 for the Corps’ assessment. The city hopes the new study might find a more economical solution to the flooding problem. Back in 2018, Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran secured $15 million in federal appropriation for pump, levee adjustments and de-snagging the creek. However, Hewes says the challenge with the funds is that the city has to match 35% of the funds, or $6.9 million.

City officials hope the Corps’ study might call for a smaller project that previously anticipated, lessening the financial burden on the city.

“We’ve also talked about as we move forward and once we hear from the Crops, to find some of the means to do some of the work on our own,” Hewes said. “The de-snagging in particular, we know what it costs to deal with that directly. We know what the pumps costs as well. So there may be a way to do that for a lot less than $6.9 million.”

The solution to the flooding would be a welcome reality for those who call the area home.

“You can’t drive right and then you got the potholes you cant see because the water is flooding the potholes,” Grayer said.

Despite the challenges of finding money for the project and getting approval for the plans, residents are optimistic about living with little to no flooding near their homes.

“I can really see it happen. If they want it to happen, I can see it happen,” Grayer said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.