Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Residents in three of the six coastal counties will head to the polls on Tuesday for elections.

In Jackson County, five candidates are running for District 2 supervisor: Sherwood Bradford, Mitch Ellerby, Richard McBride, Ennit Morris, and John Mosley Junior. Jackson County’s District 2 covers most of Moss Point and parts of Pascagoula.

Residents in that district will also be choosing their next Justice Court Judge out of three candidates: Karen Payne Fountain, Terrence Packer, and Adrianne Crawford Rhoads.

Voters in Hancock County will decide who will take over as the county’s coroner from candidates Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon.

In George County, four candidates are hoping to become the county’s next tax assessor and collector: Brayden Byrd, Lena Jordan, Dylan Meers, and Terry Redd Rogers.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and as always, any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Election Day reminders:

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices within five business days of election day in order to count.

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.

It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

To find your polling place, you can visit the Secretary of State’s webpage.

