Delightfully dry start to the week

Expect delightfully dry weather to kick off the final full month of fall. After all, winter officially starts late next month. Anyway, Monday’s skies will bring plenty of sunshine to South Mississippi with not a drop of rain in sight. Take a sweater for this morning’s chilly temperatures in the 50s and 40s. By this afternoon, the thermometer should reach a high temperature in the mid 70s which might be slightly warmer than yesterday and pretty close to normal for early November. High pressure keeps us dry for the first half of this week. By midweek, we’ll notice some moisture working in from the Gulf which could lead to some scattered showers around Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. Crisp conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. This will be our final week of the year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Savings Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda formed in the Atlantic three days ago and should remain no threat to land this week as it moves to the far northeast Atlantic Ocean. There is also a low chance for a depression or storm to form near the Cape Verde Islands. Wanda was the final name on the primary list of names. Adria would be the next name from the extra names list. Hurricane season ends in four weeks.