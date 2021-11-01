WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Delightfully dry start to the week

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect delightfully dry weather to kick off the final full month of fall. After all, winter officially starts late next month. Anyway, Monday’s skies will bring plenty of sunshine to South Mississippi with not a drop of rain in sight. Take a sweater for this morning’s chilly temperatures in the 50s and 40s. By this afternoon, the thermometer should reach a high temperature in the mid 70s which might be slightly warmer than yesterday and pretty close to normal for early November. High pressure keeps us dry for the first half of this week. By midweek, we’ll notice some moisture working in from the Gulf which could lead to some scattered showers around Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. Crisp conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. This will be our final week of the year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Savings Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda formed in the Atlantic three days ago and should remain no threat to land this week as it moves to the far northeast Atlantic Ocean. There is also a low chance for a depression or storm to form near the Cape Verde Islands. Wanda was the final name on the primary list of names. Adria would be the next name from the extra names list. Hurricane season ends in four weeks.

Most Read

The 10th annual Inkin the Coast falls this year on Halloween weekend, which made for a nice...
Inkin the Coast pairs up well with Halloween weekend
Buffets are popular, but it's a split decision among the 12 casinos on the Coast to have them.
Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Eight legendary athletes chosen for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly start Monday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.31.21
Pleasant weather next few days, rain chances return late-week
<Tonight: Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm...
Pleasant weather next few days
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Beautiful Halloween weather