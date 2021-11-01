WLOX Careers
Cities making slow progress on pier repairs post-Zeta

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Damage from Hurricane Zeta still making its mark on the Coast a year after the storm struck South Mississippi, and many local cities, including Biloxi, are still waiting for FEMA disaster aid.

The process is slow, but things are heading in the right direction.

Monday was a postcard type day in Biloxi unless you wanted to take a walk or go fishing on the Lighthouse Pier or Coliseum Pier, or if you’re one of the shrimpers displaced because many of those finger piers behind the Hard Rock are still damaged from Zeta.

The city tells us the wheels to getting those piers fixed are in motion.

“For Hurricane Zeta, pretty much every pier in the city received some type of damage. Some of those finger piers, those are being repaired now,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “For the larger piers like the Lighthouse Pier, Mayor (Andrew) Gilich has vowed to build that back bigger, stronger and better. He’s been working with FEMA to do that. As for the Coliseum Pier, the estimate to fix that one is around $50,000.”

As far as the Biloxi Visitor’s Center is concerned, there’s still visible damage with shingles missing, siding gone, and light fixtures in need of repair.

“It’s just like when you file a claim for an accident or a homeowner’s claim, it’s just a process,” she said.

Recently, the Biloxi City Council approved a contract design for the Lighthouse Pier while there are several requests for proposals in place for the Coliseum Pier.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

