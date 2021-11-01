A beautiful start to November

It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon with a few passing clouds. The sky will be mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing us scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s. After the front passes, it will turn cooler on Friday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We’ll see more sunshine this weekend with highs in the mid 60s.

Subtropical Storm Wanda remains in the open Atlantic, and it will not impact land. There is also another disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic that has a very low chance for development. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

