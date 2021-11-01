WLOX Careers
A24 movie to be filmed in Jackson looking to cast extras

FILE - Gabrielle Union arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb....
FILE - Gabrielle Union arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. Union and NBC say they have settled their differences in their dispute over her firing from “America’s Got Talent.” Union had said publicly and in a complaint to the California labor board that she was taken off the show because of her complaints that the environment on the set tolerated racism. But on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Union and the network issued a joint statement saying they have reached an “amicable resolution.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Inspection”, an A24 movie based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton, is set to be filmed in the Jackson/Pearl area.

The film stars Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope, and casting directors are looking for extras to play military cadets.

Those who are interested should email msmoviepr@gmail.com with a photo, name, height and weight, and direct contact number.

Participants must also be able to attend a “COVID test” on November 11, at the base camp location.

