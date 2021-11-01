WLOX Careers
493 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 69 new cases and one new death reported over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 69 new cases and one new death was reported.

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (20), Harrison County (19), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (12), George County (2), and Stone County (2).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George505079739
Hancock77701307215
Harrison34,46554353477
Jackson24,60238628341
Pearl River960524021042
Stone3620648814

Of the 23 new deaths reported in the state over the weekend, five occurred between Aug. 18 and Oct. 29, but none in the six lower counties of the state. The other 18 deaths were identified through death certificate reports and occurred between Sept. 8 and Oct. 25, including one death in Harrison County.

As of Oct. 31at 3pm, there have been a total of 504,811 cases and 10,098 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 31, there were 207 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 80 were in the ICU and 46 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

