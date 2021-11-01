493 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 69 new cases and one new death was reported.

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (20), Harrison County (19), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (12), George County (2), and Stone County (2).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5050 79 73 9 Hancock 7770 130 72 15 Harrison 34,465 543 534 77 Jackson 24,602 386 283 41 Pearl River 9605 240 210 42 Stone 3620 64 88 14

Of the 23 new deaths reported in the state over the weekend, five occurred between Aug. 18 and Oct. 29, but none in the six lower counties of the state. The other 18 deaths were identified through death certificate reports and occurred between Sept. 8 and Oct. 25, including one death in Harrison County.

As of Oct. 31at 3pm, there have been a total of 504,811 cases and 10,098 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Oct. 31, there were 207 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 80 were in the ICU and 46 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

