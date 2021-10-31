Inkin the Coast pairs up well with Halloween weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s nothing like a little body art, just in time for Halloween. For the 10th year, “Inkin The Coast” is back at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. And the holiday weekend is just adding more flavor to an already colorful event.

The timing couldn’t have been better.

“It’s really fun being around Halloween,” said tattoo artist Emily Elegado. “Obviously we get to dress up, have a little fun with it. Right now, I’m dressed as a pirate and I happen to be doing a United States Navy tattoo.”

And that’s what went on the arm of Navy veteran Galo Hernandez.

“Every tattoo has a story,” he said. “My sleeve is all my service sleeve, and my other arm will actually be all the places that I went to while I was in the Navy.”

Elegado has strong ties to Inkin the Coast, now in its 10th year.

“I’ve been doing this event since the very first year,” she said. “It was my very first tattoo convention in my career. So, it’s just kind of nostalgic to keep coming back here every year.”

Elegado was among 200 tattoo artists and vendors on the Coast from all over the country.

This was Brandon Howell’s first professional tattoo, but he knew what he wanted and knew who he wanted to do it.

“You know, I saw this nice man right here, and he had some pretty good work, so I thought I’d come over here and get a tattoo, you know,” Howell said. “I don’t want no tattoos with a bunch of wobbly lines. If they got good linework, man, it’s good with me.”

Christopher Shear of Purvis waited a long time to get his first. He wanted to make sure it was special.

“I got my tattoo in remembrance of my Dad, who I lost last year due to cancer,” he said. “And, he rode Harleys, which was one of the things he loved to do. So, I decided to come in and get a Harley tattoo on my arm. ... I know he loved to ride Harleys and every time I look at it, I’ll remember my dad.”

“Inkin the Coast” continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with “Family Trick or Treat” beginning at 3 p.m.

Admission is $20, but it’s free for children 10 and younger.

