Beach enhancement project could be funded for Pass Christian

Pass Christian
Pass Christian(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a goal to better link the coastal cities across Harrison County through the sidewalks along the beach, and Pass Christian doesn’t want to be left out.

“What we hope to do is build an expanded boardwalk from the Bay Bridge to the Biloxi Bridge,” Mayor Jimmy Rafferty said. “Some segments are being built in other parts of the Coast, in some of the towns, Biloxi and so forth. What we are hoping to do is connect with those.”

On Monday, Rafferty will speak at the Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting with the hope they they allow the city to submit their $8 million project to the Department of Marine Resources. If the vote passes, it would be up to DMR to determine if the project will be funded through GOMESA.

Portions of the cement were damaged from Hurricane Zeta and other areas are too narrow for bicyclists. If everything is approved, crews will divide the Highway 90 stretch into four parts, starting from the area nearest the harbor and then east and west toward the city limits. The whole project should take about four years to complete.

The mayor said repairing and widening the boardwalk is a needed project as South Mississippi welcomes an increase in visitors.

“We’d like to get more people walking into town, riding bicycles into town and taking advantage of our businesses,” Rafferty said.

While one of the project’s goals is to benefit tourists that come through South Mississippi, the mayor said it will also impact those who call Pass Christian home.

“We’ll have people either traveling, riding their bicycles or walking,” he said.

Making it easier for recreational activities in the city is something city leaders want to push.

“That’s one thing we want to do. We want people to be healthier,” he said.

Along with the beach enhancements, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing about the West Pass Station TIF Bond Plan, which would go toward a $57 million project that includes vacation rentals and retail areas.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

