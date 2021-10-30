WLOX Careers
UPS driver steps in to save teen having seizure

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, it’s a case of being at the right place at the right time.

A local UPS driver is doing more than just making deliveries, he actually helped save someone’s life.

Nickolus Fowler has been delivering for UPS for 16 years, but one October day that started like any other soon changed and became a day he’d never forget.

Making his way from one house to the next.

“She came outside and she said, ‘Hey’ and I turned around to wave and say, ‘Have a good day.’ And she said, ‘I need your help,’” UPS driver Nickolus Fowler said.

It was then that Fowler was stopped by Jennifer Duhon.

“‘My daughter is in the house and she’s passed out and I can’t pick her up. I need your help,’” Fowler said Jennifer said to him. “So, I turned around quickly and went into the house, saw her laying down and picked her up and rushed her outside and put her in the car for her.”

Home security cameras captured the moment Fowler carried her limp body to the car.

“You know, I have a daughter, so all of this stuff went through my mind. Like man, it could’ve been my daughter,” Fowler said. “So, let me move quick and try to help out.”

There have been similar stories across the country of delivery drivers being in the right place at the right time.

But Fowler never thought it would be him.

“Man, I always see it on TV, and I’m like, what if this ever happened to me one day? What would I do?” Fowler said. “Would I freeze up and be like, ‘man, I’m nervous and stuff like that?’ But when it happened, I didn’t even think twice or none of that. It was just a reaction and then it happened and I was like, ‘man.’ Even when I thought about it a few days late, I was like, ‘man, I’m more into it than I thought I would’ve been.’ It just feels different,”

Jeniffer calls him a hero.

“They need more people like Nick in the world,” the Duhon’s said.

It was only a few minutes, but it created a bond they’ll now share forever.

“He come to our house and knocked on our door a stranger that day, and he left being a lifetime friend,” Jennifer Duhon said. “He’s checked on Aubrie almost every day. He messaged me, asked how she’s doing.”

Aubrie still suffers seizures and is undergoing testing to figure out exactly what’s causing them.

Nick continues to check on her daily.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

