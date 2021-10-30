Ten fire deaths blamed on heating equipment in Mississippi so far this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been ten heating-related fire deaths in Mississippi so far this year. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is sharing recommendations to keep you and your family safe as temperatures drop.

You should have working smoke alarms in every bedroom of your home. Test smoke alarms once a month. Also, replace smoke alarm units every 10 years.

All heating equipment should be approved, cleaned, and inspected by a qualified professional before it is used each year. Never use space heaters while you sleep or in areas where children may be without adult supervision. Remember, never burn paper or trash in a fireplace or wood-burning stove.

Here are some other recommendations from the State Fire Marshal’s Office:

Do not leave space heaters on when you are away from home.

Always unplug space heaters when they are not in use. The heater should also be equipped with a tip-over shut-off switch.

Never use a stove or oven to heat living spaces. Kerosene is a poor choice for heating as it will give off poisonous fumes.

Have chimney flues cleaned and inspected by qualified personnel.

Have a spark screen that is age-appropriate for all individuals if using a fireplace.

Burn only approved materials in a fireplace or wood-burning stove; never burn paper or trash in a fireplace or wood-burning stove.

Should a fire break out in the home, have an emergency evacuation plan for the family to follow and have a designated meeting place for all family members. Once everyone is outside the burning home, call 911 and don’t go back inside the home under any circumstances.

