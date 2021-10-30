MGCCC Golf claims top spot in latest poll

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi Gulf Coast is back atop the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.

The latest rankings came out Friday morning, and the Bulldogs jumped four places to the top spot. Gulf Coast had a pair of victories since the last poll came out, including a dominant win on the national stage.

The Bulldogs won by 34 strokes last week at the NJCAA Tournament Preview in Joplin, Mo. The field included Kirkwood, which stayed at third in the new poll; Tyler, which dropped a spot to fifth; and Meridian, which stayed at sixth.

Gulf Coast also won its MGCCC Fall Invitational by seven shots on Tuesday at Windance Country Club.

Two different Bulldogs won medalists at the tournaments, proof of the squad’s depth. Matt Wilkinson (So., Madison/Madison Central) won by six shots over teammate David Beard (Fr., Madison/Madison Central) in Missouri, and Chase Kaiser (Fr., Natchez/Cathedral) won by four shots this week.

The Bulldogs, who were already No. 1 in the Golfstat computer rankings, have wrapped up their fall schedule and will resume competition in February.

