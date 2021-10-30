WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19

By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Casino buffets could be the latest casualty of COVID-19, not because of social distancing but economics. The once must-have amenity has struggled to make a comeback.

There’s no doubt casino buffets are popular.

“I believe it’s one of the best attractions that it offers,” said Washington D.C. resident LaVon Dobie. “And to be able to sit and dine in the hotel that you’re staying in is really important as opposed to eating and going.”

Florida resident Warren Milligan likes the flexibility.

“You can eat any time, it’s always really good,” he said. “The fruit bar and all of that is really great.”

But post-pandemic, the return of buffets has been slow. This week, two casino executives defended their stand against them to business leaders.

“I don’t disagree with our CEO, and I have no intention of opening a buffet,” said Jonathan Jones, Harrah’s Gulf Coast general manager. “We’ve got a big space and we’re having fun trying to figure out what goes there.”

LuAnn Pappas, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort CEO said the buffet was a “loss leader.”

“We lost a lot of money operating a buffet because for the most part, you gave the buffet away,” she said. “And we learned we didn’t need to do that in order to attract customers and retain them.”

They aren’t the only ones. In fact, it’s a split decision among the 12 casinos on the Coast.

Those with buffets: Palace, Beau Rivage, Treasure Bay, Island View, Silver Slipper and Hollywood.

Those without: Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, Scarlet Pearl, Harrah’s, IP and Boomtown.

And Beau Rivage is determined to make it work.

“One way or another, we are in the hospitality business,” said Murat Akan, Beau’s vice president of hospitality. “And if we are already accommodating guests here and if we are calling ourselves an integrated resort here on the Gulf Coast, we should be able to offer some breakfast options, and lunch and dinner options for the guests.”

And, to help defray higher food costs, the casino has cut buffet size, limited times operation and implemented a restaurant-style management system.

“We’re able to control how many people come through the restaurant through the reservation system,” said Beau executive chef Kristian Wade. “So, it makes it a lot better for the culinary staff, because we know what we’re going to get of certain periods of the service.”

For some, closing a casino buffet is a bad move.

“It’s a big mistake because people like buffets,” said Maryland resident Evelyn Bond. “People like a variety of food at a reasonable price. And, here, if you play a lot, you get free buffets.”

Higher prices have forced some casinos that continue to operate buffets to implement new pricing for different entrees, such as crab legs, while others have simply dropped items from the menu.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
The first round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
The ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawing winners are....
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

Casino buffets could be the latest casualty of COVID-19, not because of social distancing but...
Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19
Shipping delays of equipment and building materials have pushed back the original November...
Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi coming along despite delays with construction materials
Progress had been at a crawl for the new Ground Zero Blues Club on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. But...
Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi pushes back opening date
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate