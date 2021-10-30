Endangered sea turtles released into Mississippi Sound

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be cooler for us right now but it’s perfect weather for one of the most endangered sea turtles in the world.

A crowd waited patiently at Biloxi Beach in front of the Edgewater Mall as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were carried into the Mississippi Sound. One of the handlers was Susan Hatley, a volunteer with the Institute For Marine Mammal Studies.

“Just to have a small part of that means so much to me,” Hatley said.

She was one of the original helpers that helped the institute take in 20 cold-stunned turtles from New England back in December. As the turtles regained their strength, staff released them back into the wild.

On Saturday morning, it was Willy’s, William’s and Michael’s turn.

Their recovery is a testament to Hatley and other volunteers who helped clean the turtle’s tubs and prepare their food.

“It means cutting up shrimp, fish and squid, measuring out what they need for their diets,” she said.

But, the volunteers didn’t do it all alone. The IMMS staff and Mississippi State Veterinary students did the heavy lifting when it came to sick and injured turtles.

“A lot of them had pneumonia, just like we get pneumonia and they were treated for it and they recovered,” Assistant Clinical Professor Dr. Debra Moore said.

They also made sure the turtles had tags on them before they were set free, so that other research groups across the world can help keep track of their progress.

“We have a record of them. We know their approximate size so if they grow to adulthood we know exactly at some point in time they were at our facility. We can compare where they are 10 years from now, 20 years from now,” Moore said.

The opportunity for students to work with one of the most endangered sea turtles is something a lot of schools don’t have to offer.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to have the opportunity to work with them. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to release them back,” Moore said.

The turtles’ 10-month stay at IMMS might have been brief, but they will still be missed by the many staff and volunteers who took care of them.

“It’s very bittersweet to see them leave. We are all going to miss them,” Hatley said.

While the caretakers wish the turtles well on their journey, they hope the crowd now has a better sense of how fragile wildlife is.

“I think that we need to take care of our oceans way better than what we are doing,” Hatley said.

The staff said they still have one Kemp’s ridley turtle left from the original New England group. They are also taking care of other turtles that have been stranded in Alabama.

The animals are not on public display at the institute or Ocean Adventures since they are recovering and at the facility only for medical treatment.

