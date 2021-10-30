WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Endangered sea turtles released into Mississippi Sound

It may be cooler for us right now but it’s perfect weather for one of the most endangered sea...
It may be cooler for us right now but it’s perfect weather for one of the most endangered sea turtles in the world.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be cooler for us right now but it’s perfect weather for one of the most endangered sea turtles in the world.

A crowd waited patiently at Biloxi Beach in front of the Edgewater Mall as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were carried into the Mississippi Sound. One of the handlers was Susan Hatley, a volunteer with the Institute For Marine Mammal Studies.

“Just to have a small part of that means so much to me,” Hatley said.

She was one of the original helpers that helped the institute take in 20 cold-stunned turtles from New England back in December. As the turtles regained their strength, staff released them back into the wild.

On Saturday morning, it was Willy’s, William’s and Michael’s turn.

Their recovery is a testament to Hatley and other volunteers who helped clean the turtle’s tubs and prepare their food.

“It means cutting up shrimp, fish and squid, measuring out what they need for their diets,” she said.

But, the volunteers didn’t do it all alone. The IMMS staff and Mississippi State Veterinary students did the heavy lifting when it came to sick and injured turtles.

“A lot of them had pneumonia, just like we get pneumonia and they were treated for it and they recovered,” Assistant Clinical Professor Dr. Debra Moore said.

They also made sure the turtles had tags on them before they were set free, so that other research groups across the world can help keep track of their progress.

A crowd waited patiently at Biloxi Beach in front of the Edgewater Mall as Kemp’s ridley sea...
A crowd waited patiently at Biloxi Beach in front of the Edgewater Mall as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were carried into the Mississippi Sound.(WLOX)

“We have a record of them. We know their approximate size so if they grow to adulthood we know exactly at some point in time they were at our facility. We can compare where they are 10 years from now, 20 years from now,” Moore said.

The opportunity for students to work with one of the most endangered sea turtles is something a lot of schools don’t have to offer.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to have the opportunity to work with them. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to release them back,” Moore said.

The turtles’ 10-month stay at IMMS might have been brief, but they will still be missed by the many staff and volunteers who took care of them.

“It’s very bittersweet to see them leave. We are all going to miss them,” Hatley said.

While the caretakers wish the turtles well on their journey, they hope the crowd now has a better sense of how fragile wildlife is.

“I think that we need to take care of our oceans way better than what we are doing,” Hatley said.

The staff said they still have one Kemp’s ridley turtle left from the original New England group. They are also taking care of other turtles that have been stranded in Alabama.

The animals are not on public display at the institute or Ocean Adventures since they are recovering and at the facility only for medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
There was an increased law enforcement presence at Harrison Central High on Friday after a...
Threats made to Coast high schools a ‘Snapchat hoax,’ say officials
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero...
Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

Latest News

Local business owners gave candy to hundreds of costumed kids going from store to store....
Wiggins holds annual Trick-or-Treat event
Her story, and courage helped to inspire dozens to go out and donate blood. The blood shortage...
LIVE REPORT: Long Beach holds blood drive to honor Abby Bosarge
Happening now in Ocean Springs the YMCA is hosting Trunk Or Treat just days before Halloween.
LIVE REPORT: Ocean Springs YMCA kicks off community Trunk-or-Treat
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Remembering Abby: Public invited to attend funeral of Pass teen