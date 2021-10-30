WLOX Careers
Beautiful Halloween Weekend

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It’s been very chilly this morning, but our Saturday afternoon will be gorgeous. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. We’ll only warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon with a nice breeze from the northwest. The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will stay clear. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Halloween will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. It will be a perfect evening for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will drop into the 60s. Eventually, we’ll drop into the low 50s by Monday morning. The weather Monday through Wednesday will stay dry and sunny. Highs will stay in the mid 70s. Morning lows will be in the low 50s. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday with a few showers possible.

In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast. A subtropical system may form in the open Atlantic, but it would not be a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

