WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Barry Lyons announced as member of 2022 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class

Barry Lyons (right), shows former teammate Billy Faultz & Family MGM Park.
Barry Lyons (right), shows former teammate Billy Faultz & Family MGM Park.
By Garrett Greene
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi native and Biloxi Shuckers’ Team Ambassador Barry Lyons was announced as a member of the 2022 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Friday afternoon.

Lyons will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson, MS on July 30, 2022. He is one of eight inductees into the Hall of Fame along with Maggie Bowen-Hanna, Kermit Davis, Sr., David Dellucci, Jim Gallagher, Jr., Eric Moulds, Bob Tyler and Willis Wright.

A graduate of Biloxi High School in 1978, Lyons attended Delta State University where he helped lead the Statesmen to a Division II World Series. Lyons was selected in the 15th round of the 1982 draft by the New York Mets and enjoyed a fourteen-year professional baseball career as a catcher and first baseman. He played for parts of seven seasons in the Majors with the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Chicago White Sox.

After retiring in 1996, Lyons was a manager for three years in Minor League Baseball, two of which were with the Charleston Alley Cats, a Cincinnati Reds Class-A affiliate in Charleston, WV. He later served as a television and radio broadcaster for three years with the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Nashville, TN.

Lyons moved back to Biloxi in 2002 and began an effort to bring Minor League Baseball to his beloved hometown of Biloxi and Coastal Mississippi. The former catcher was instrumental in the relocation of the Huntsville Stars to Biloxi where the franchise started as the Biloxi Shuckers in 2015. Lyons was brought on as the teams’ ambassador in 2017 and has worked in the role ever since, making appearances on behalf of the organization and serving as a team representative in the community and throughout baseball.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
There was an increased law enforcement presence at Harrison Central High on Friday after a...
Threats made to Coast high schools a ‘Snapchat hoax,’ say officials
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero...
Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

Latest News

The Bulldogs jumped four places to the top spot.
MGCCC Golf claims top spot in latest poll
Play Of The Night (10/29/2021) - George County's Deuce Knight and Braydon Walker
Play Of The Night (10/29/2021) - George County's Deuce Knight and Braydon Walker
FNFS Part 1 (10/29/21)
Friday Night Football Showdown (10/29/21) - Part One
Friday Night Football Showdown (10/29/2021) - Part Two
Friday Night Football Showdown (10/29/2021) - Part Two