Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The spider has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year – a proliferation that has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)(Alex Sanz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A large spider native to East Asia has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year.

The proliferation of the Joro spider has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts.

It’s not clear exactly how the Joro got to the U.S. In Georgia, a researcher identified one about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta in 2014.

The spiders have also been found in South Carolina. It’s also not clear why they are so abundant this year, though experts agree their numbers have exploded.

