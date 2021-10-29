WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Threats made to Coast high schools a ‘Snapchat hoax,’ say officials

Law enforcement is increasing their presence at two Coast high schools on Friday following the threats.
There was an increased law enforcement presence at Harrison Central High on Friday after a...
There was an increased law enforcement presence at Harrison Central High on Friday after a social media threat about a shooting began circulating.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several parents of Harrison Central High students were in line Friday morning trying to pick up their children after a threat began circulating on social media.

The threat - which has also been reported by administrators at Biloxi High - has been widely circulated on Snapchat, prompting several parents to share their concerns about it on Facebook and other social media outlets.

The threat, which WLOX has chosen not to show, says gunfire will be released at 10:30am on Friday, adding that 20 kids and four administrators will be shot. Screengrabs of the post show a text overlay where the school name is, making it appear the school name was edited over the original text. Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed it appears that the post is being copied and edited with individual school names.

Harrison Central High was put on lockdown Friday because of the threat, which is standard protocol any time a threat is made. That means no one can enter or exit the school until the lockdown is lifted.

Deputies from Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are talking to two students who may have shared the threat online, said the sheriff. Any student who shares the threat will be subject to disciplinary action according to the school’s handbook.

The same threat began circulating Thursday at Biloxi High. Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux notified parents of the threat, calling it a “social media hoax.” Boudreaux said the same hoax has been the subject of panic at multiple school districts across the country over the last few days.

Among the schools that have received the threat are Oak Grove High School in the Hattiesburg area, as well as schools in Georgia, California, New Mexico, New York and others.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
The first round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
The ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawing winners are....

Latest News

A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
Plane makes emergency landing on I-12; no injuries
Windy and cool
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Candidates running for Jackson County District 2 supervisor attended a community forum Tuesday...
Jackson County to vote in District 2 supervisor on Nov. 2
Hancock County Coroner Candidates (left to right) Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill, and Melissa Taillon...
Three qualify to be Hancock County’s next coroner