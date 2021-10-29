Threats made to Coast high schools a ‘Snapchat hoax,’ say officials

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several parents of Harrison Central High students were in line Friday morning trying to pick up their children after a threat began circulating on social media.

The threat - which has also been reported by administrators at Biloxi High - has been widely circulated on Snapchat, prompting several parents to share their concerns about it on Facebook and other social media outlets.

#BREAKING A huge line of parents wait to pick up their children from Harrison Central High after threats of a shooting spread on social media.



Harrison County deputies are talking to two students who might have shared the online threats. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Abr4KFU8aW — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 29, 2021

The threat, which WLOX has chosen not to show, says gunfire will be released at 10:30am on Friday, adding that 20 kids and four administrators will be shot. Screengrabs of the post show a text overlay where the school name is, making it appear the school name was edited over the original text. Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed it appears that the post is being copied and edited with individual school names.

Harrison Central High was put on lockdown Friday because of the threat, which is standard protocol any time a threat is made. That means no one can enter or exit the school until the lockdown is lifted.

Deputies from Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are talking to two students who may have shared the threat online, said the sheriff. Any student who shares the threat will be subject to disciplinary action according to the school’s handbook.

The same threat began circulating Thursday at Biloxi High. Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux notified parents of the threat, calling it a “social media hoax.” Boudreaux said the same hoax has been the subject of panic at multiple school districts across the country over the last few days.

Among the schools that have received the threat are Oak Grove High School in the Hattiesburg area, as well as schools in Georgia, California, New Mexico, New York and others.

