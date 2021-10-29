WLOX Careers
‘These are lies’: Brett Favre and Miss. state auditor exchange words on social media over welfare funds

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL great Brett Favre snaps back at Mississippi Auditor Shad White days after paying a $600,000 debt the auditor said Favre owed.

The payment was in response to a 30-day demand letter to Favre from White for “multiple speaking events where he [Favre] never showed up.”

Favre returned $500,000 of the total $1 million he was given in federal grant money in May of 2020. This week, the auditor said Favre repaid $600,000 more.

Favre has not paid the $228,000 in interest that was part of the demand. White said it’s up to the attorney general’s office to decide if they’ll recoup the interest in a civil suit.

Favre said online, “I am doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi, and I have shared all that I know, which is that I was paid for three years of commercials that I did, and I paid taxes on the money, as I should.”

As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, Shad...

Posted by Brett Favre on Friday, October 29, 2021

The hall of fame quarterback went on to add that he returned the money because he would never knowingly take funds meant to help others, but Favre said he had to set the record straight about his reason for owing the money.

“For Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about,” Favre added. “Despite all efforts to seek clarification with the auditor, he has never granted a callback or a meeting with me but has instead only repeatedly run to the media. Prioritizing sensational headlines over seeking the truth is doing a disservice to the people of our great state who deserve answers and a resolution.”

Mississippi Auditor Shad White jumped into the online conversation.

“These are lies,” White commented on Favre’s post. “I am not going to hide how much you were paid, why you were paid, or conduct backroom meetings to make this go away.”

White then got into the details of the agreement between Favre Enterprises and Mississippi.

The auditor ended his comments saying someone from the auditor’s office did meet with Favre, but the auditor never said he met with Favre personally.

“To suggest my office has not met with you is a lie as well. You have met with agents who work for me. They showed you the contract. They showed you the emails confirming the contract quoted above is how you were paid. To suggest I have only communicated this to you via the media is wrong. I’m doing my job—that’s it. You can continue to use your megaphone as a celebrity to drown out the facts, but it will not change the facts.”

Favre’s Friday morning post went viral, with over 500 shares plus more than 700 comments in less than three hours.

“We support you, Brett... you have been and will always be a role model!” one fan comments.

“I knew you would not take money from something you didn’t work for,” another fan said.

