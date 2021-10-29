Scholar athlete of the week: Resurrection’s Mia Holland

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection volleyball is enjoying its best two-year stretch in history. One of the players with her fingerprints all over the Eagles’ program is Mia Holland, who led the team in kills this past season, and helped the team win its first state title last year.

“It’s really awesome being able to look back at winning the state championship my junior year,” Holland said. “This year we really wanted to win the state championship but we came up short, and I’m still really proud of all we’ve accomplished.”

“That was the first year of all these years that we’ve been to the state match that we’ve pulled through and won,” head coach Keith Tucker said. “She was a big part of that.”

While the Eagles came up just short of a repeat in 2021, Mia came home with the MHSAA scholar-athlete award for her accomplishments on the court and the classroom - she averaged over 20 kills in their playoff run and has a GPA of 4.11.

“We want all of our players to be good students as well, and she had the highest GPA on the team,” Tucker said, “So she has some good attributes there, too.”

Her favorite subject in school is math, and plans to study marketing at Mississippi State after graduation. And even though her playing career at Resurrection may be coming to a close, she’ll carry her relationships with her forever - to Starkville and beyond.

“I’m going to cherish the friends I’ve gained from volleyball. I know I wouldn’t be friends with all the girls if it wasn’t for volleyball,” Holland said. “I really just appreciate all that volleyball has given me, all the friends, and just all it’s given me.”

