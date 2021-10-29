Remembering Abby: Public invited to attend funeral of Pass teen

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for 18-year-old Abby Bosarge, the Pass Christian teen who inspired thousands of people over the last year as she bravely battled cancer.

Abby’s mom posted the arrangements Friday morning, encouraging everyone who loved and supported Abby to join in saying goodbye to her.

“The visitation and funeral will be opened to all who have loved, cared for, and supported her during her life,” wrote Jerusha Bosarge.

Abby had a personal reason for wanting to give everyone the chance for closure, wrote her mother.

“It was so important to her that every single person who needs closure on this gets it. She lost one of her dearest friends before she was diagnosed and feels like she never had the closure she needed. She was adamant that her passing never leaves anyone who cares about her without a chance to say goodbye.”

Since Abby was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2020, the community has rallied around her and her family.

“She also wanted you all to know, one last time, how grateful she has been for your support,” wrote Jerusha Bosarge. “While facing hell on earth, it was you who made her actually feel lucky. Thank you from Abby. Love and gratitude to you from Abby. And thank you from the whole Bosarge Crew. We love you.”

Visitation will be from Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 2-4pm at St. Marks Episcopal Outdoor Church, located at 11322 East Taylor Road in Gulfport. The service will follow from 4-5pm at the same location.

A procession will leave the church and travel down Highway 90 to Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, where a graveside committal ceremony will be held at sunset. Following the graveside service, the procession will travel to the beach at Henderson Point for a lantern release in Abby’s honor over the water.

If you will be attending the visitation and/or Mass, please bring a lawn chair.

