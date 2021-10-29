Picayune community cleans damage from EF-1 tornado

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Blowing away debris is just one of the many things the city of Picayune’s crews had to do to clean East Canal Street following severe weather Wednesday night.

“I’ve been here seven years, and never in my life had I’ve endured something like I did last night, it was terrible,” said Tykell Spriggs.

What Spriggs endured was an EF-1 tornado.

“Scary. I felt the winds were stronger than a hurricane,” said Spriggs.

Winds from 85 to 110 mph caused tree limbs to break, power lines to snap, and for Spriggs, his window and house’s columns took a tumble.

“The hurricane didn’t do this much damage. I saw trees all in the road, you could barely get by. I was trying to drive. I said, ‘I don’t got time for this, it was all in the road,” said Spriggs.

Along with 400 other homes, the Spriggs family house is without power. Spriggs figured he’d called his big brother Scottie Merrill to help since he’s a landscaper.

Merrill explained that he regrets not taking the warning call seriously.

“My mom happens to be a prankster. As I’m cooking, she’s like, ‘Yeah, the house has trees down.’ All I got was rain, so I thought she was joking,” said Merrill. “Then, I get a call from my cousin like, ‘Hey, did you check on your mom? The whole road is blocked with cops and firemen,’

Merrill said to always listen to your mother’s warnings, but to weather alerts as well.

Picayune’s Emergency Management Agency’s director Danny Manley said it’s hard to spot where a tornado will touch down, so it’s best to always stay prepared.

“Stay weather aware. Keep your phone close by, keep your phone charged, and monitor your local news. The national weather service is going to have a difficult time trying to determine exactly where the tornado is going to be spawned, but all along it’s dangerous on these spawn lines,” said Manley.

From the city’s crews to Merrill’s landscape company and neighbors, each picked up the pieces one by one with the mindset to move forward.

“I’m just grateful that they’re ok. And there’s some people with way worse problems than we have, we can get all of this fixed,” said Merrill.

Pearl River County Emergency Management said that most of the damage is on East Canal Street. It also continues across the interstate and ends in the Northwood neighborhood with no reported injuries.

