‘Once a pirate, always a pirate’: Tribute and love pours in for Abby Bosarge

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tributes and love are now pouring into Pass Christian as the Pirates mourn the loss of Abby Bosarge.

The beloved teenager passed away early this Thursday morning. While her smile is no longer lighting up the coast, her impact and love will never be forgotten.

“Once a pirate, always a pirate” said the PA Announcer at the Pirates clash against Greene County.

Those in attendance were there to cheer their team on to glory, but to also pay homage to the teen girl that reminded everyone that true courage comes in all shapes and sizes.

Grief is similar in that regard. It is a difficult thing to handle and very few get by it the same way. Some prefer silent reflection, others seek shelter through prayer.

“Bless anyone who knows Abby and the amazingly powerful and bold young lady she was and we thank you for the moments we had with her. We thank you for everything,” uttered one student in prayer.

Famous sports broadcaster and beloved personality Stuart Scott perhaps said it best.

“When you die, it does not mean you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live,” said Scott.

It is for that very reason that Abby was celebrated on Thursday night. She was a soccer star who inspired an entire coast. Her battle convinced hundreds to donate blood and help those who need it most.

“I just remember that when we were trying to be there for her she was there for us. That shows her character,” said one Pass soccer teammate.

In the face of a grim cancer diagnosis, she displayed utter courage.

“She always had a smile on her face even though she was suffering a lot,” said one close friend.

That positivity and spirit inspired the community time and time again. Several showed up in orange shirts representing Leukemia awareness and the football team was playing for much more than just another win.

“She just set an example of how we’re supposed to live life,” said Principal Boyd West. “She embraced every challenge that came her way. Never backed down, never gave up. Always had a smile and found something positive so we are going to take that example and run with it.”

A blood drive in Abby’s honor is scheduled for Friday, October 29, will take place as planned. The drive is being held at St. Thomas the Apostle Community Center in Long Beach from one pm until six.

Both the principal and girls soccer coach stress other events to honor Abby will take place in the weeks ahead.

