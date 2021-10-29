Ocean Springs group to look for balance between homeless, businesses and community

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is embarking on what leaders call a “delicate balancing act to help the homeless.” The challenge is coping with growing homelessness amid a business community that worries about negative impacts.

Bill Rawlins has been on the street off and on for eight years after the death of his wife and child drove him to alcoholism. Now he is sober and among the homeless in Ocean Springs.

“We don’t want a handout, we want a helping hand, the majority of us,” Rawlins said Thursday before going into Lord is My Help to get a meal. “I hit the bottom. “It’s taken a long time for me to crawl back.”

While Rawlins ate his meal, a committee of people gathered at the Ocean Springs City Hall dedicated to the idea of helping the homeless.

One of those was Adrian McCullum of If My People, a Jackson County homeless services provider.

“We’re hoping to get some great results out of this because it’s an issue and it needs to be addressed,” he said before breakout sessions among subcommittee members.

While some businesses and individuals in the city agree, others see the homeless population as a detriment.

Some believe the homeless gathering in parks and panhandling are a nuisance. Meeting both sides of the issue will be a challenge, says committee chair Joe Cloyd.

“It is so important that we balance the dignity, the fact that folks that find themselves homeless are individuals, residents in this community,” Cloyd said after addressing the committee. “At the same time, we have to balance that with the impact of their homelessness that it has on businesses, on community parks and other places and individuals.”

The issue was a hot-button topic during the last mayoral election. After the election, Cloyd spoke with the new mayor Kenny Holleman, and he agreed to organize the effort.

The committee is broken down into three groups that will look at downtown Ocean Springs, East Ocean Springs and the community assets and programs already in place. City leaders hope the committee can find some solutions.

“I think we don’t need to recreate the wheel, but to the extent that we can learn from others and apply those efforts here in our community is what I’m hoping to see this council do,” Cloyd said.

In addition to the committee, members of the community will have to be a part of the solution. Rawlins said he would be a willing participant.

“I would even be glad to help,” he said. “I am a CPA, and I have helped people back in the Carolinas when I was well off.”

He also has a perspective none of the committee members has. While shelter is the obvious need, Rawlins said a place to wash his clothes would be a big help.

“Everybody can get clothes,” he said. “But keeping them clean is another thing.”

By most accounts, recent efforts to reduce homelessness in other cities on the Coast have been successful. Ocean Springs hopes it can be a part of that and beyond.

And I would love for the rest of Jackson County to become a part of this as well, because it’s not just Ocean Springs, It’s Moss Point, Pascagoula, Gautier and Ocean Springs that we serve every day,” said McCullum.

The committee will prepare a report for the Ocean Springs City Council by March. Rawlins said the committee’s efforts will pay off for the homeless and the community.

“If we can get our foot in a door, if we can get established, we can be very productive people,” said Rawlins.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.