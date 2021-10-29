Masks no longer required in most public places in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Face coverings are no longer required in most places in New Orleans starting Friday.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell lifted the mask mandate one day after Governor John Bel Edwards made a similar move earlier this week.

Cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly in recent weeks, leading to the decision to do away with the mask mandate.

Masks will be required in public schools K-12, health facilities, and on public transit.

Masks will no longer be required for Saints or Pelicans games.

The city-wide vaccine mandate remains in place.

At the peak of the Delta surge in August, there were over 3,022 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide. Right now, that number is 305. State and local health leaders say that is proof the restrictions are working.

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health says people should not let their guard down as we head into the holiday season.

Some say they are happy to be able to keep masks in their pockets without being turned away from businesses and restaurants. Others say they’ve seen this before and worry that relaxing will cause cases to rise again.

Over 84% of adults in New Orleans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

