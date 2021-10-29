WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson, Julianne N. Porales / Bottom Row: Taylor Ragonesi, Bridget Delaughter(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested four people in connection with child abuse at a Vidalia day care.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 15, deputies began investigating the matter of a 14-month-old who had been hit on the back while in the care of a worker at the Noah’s Ark Daycare.

Investigators gained access to some security footage which they say revealed a worker excessively strike the child numerous times. They say two other 1-year-old children were hit as well.

A search warrant was then obtained and a DVR hard drive was seized from the location. They say this revealed even more instances of abuse at the hands of day care workers.

This included numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks.

They say, during the investigation, the Louisiana State Police were notified due to a conflict, at which time they assisted in the completion of the case.

“The well-being of our children are one of the main priorities of my office and as your Sheriff, I will continue to ensure their safety”, says Sheriff David Hedrick. The Sheriff would also like to thank the Louisiana State Police for their quick and thorough response relative to this investigation.

Arrested were:

  • Lysa Richardson, 36- Vidalia, LA
    • Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
  • Julianne N. Porales, 27- Fayette, MS
    • Charges: (11) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
  • Taylor Ragonesi, 19- Ferriday, LA
    • Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
  • Bridget Delaughter, 34 - Vidalia, LA
    • Charges: (4) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
There was an increased law enforcement presence at Harrison Central High on Friday after a...
Threats made to Coast high schools a ‘Snapchat hoax,’ say officials
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero...
Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

Latest News

Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest
Cool and dry Saturday.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Local business owners gave candy to hundreds of costumed kids going from store to store....
Wiggins holds annual Trick-or-Treat event
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Ten fire deaths blamed on heating equipment in Mississippi so far this year
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.29.21
Chilly Halloween Weekend