WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Jackson County to vote in District 2 supervisor on Nov. 2

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some voters in Jackson County will head to the polls next week to elect a new District 2 supervisor.

Five candidates are running for the position, which include: Sherwood Bradford, Mitch Ellerby, Ennit Morris, John Mosley Jr., and Richard McBride.

A community forum was held this week to allow each candidate the chance to talk about their platform and to give residents the opportunity to ask them each questions.

Economic development and infrastructure remains among the top priorities for the candidates.

“We want to complete the drainage projects that Mr. Harris had started here in District Two with Eastwood Drive, Shoreline Drive, James Town, and Pascagoula,” said Bradford.

“Let’s solve the issues, and some of the issues are flooding, drainage, unemployment, and trying to develop economic development so we can develop prosperity,” said Mitch Ellerby.

“Economic development, that’s going to be my main goal,” said Ennit Morris. “We got to bring revenue back to district two. My third one is infrastructure. We’ve got outdated water and sewage lines.”

“Focus on economic development. Nobody wants to live in a place where they can’t work, thrive and succeed,” said John Mosley Jr. “Those tax dollars can go a long way to improving schools and roads.”

Candidate Richard McBride was not at the forum.

The election will be held Nov. 2 for all of District 2, which covers most of Moss Point and parts of Pascagoula.

To see a map of the districts to find out which one you’re in, click here. To find your polling location, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Latest News

Candidates running for Jackson County District 2 supervisor attended a community forum Tuesday...
Candidates for Jackson County District 2 Supervisor speak at community forum
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
State Senator Brice Wiggins joins six other Republicans in a bid to unseat Rep. Steven Palazzo...
Jackson County senator announces campaign for U.S. Congress
Eleven Republican U.S. senators, including Sen. Roger Wicker, are asking President Joe Biden to...
Wicker to President Biden: Stop the unconstitutional vaccine mandates