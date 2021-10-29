Jackson County to vote in District 2 supervisor on Nov. 2

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some voters in Jackson County will head to the polls next week to elect a new District 2 supervisor.

Five candidates are running for the position, which include: Sherwood Bradford, Mitch Ellerby, Ennit Morris, John Mosley Jr., and Richard McBride.

A community forum was held this week to allow each candidate the chance to talk about their platform and to give residents the opportunity to ask them each questions.

Economic development and infrastructure remains among the top priorities for the candidates.

“We want to complete the drainage projects that Mr. Harris had started here in District Two with Eastwood Drive, Shoreline Drive, James Town, and Pascagoula,” said Bradford.

“Let’s solve the issues, and some of the issues are flooding, drainage, unemployment, and trying to develop economic development so we can develop prosperity,” said Mitch Ellerby.

“Economic development, that’s going to be my main goal,” said Ennit Morris. “We got to bring revenue back to district two. My third one is infrastructure. We’ve got outdated water and sewage lines.”

“Focus on economic development. Nobody wants to live in a place where they can’t work, thrive and succeed,” said John Mosley Jr. “Those tax dollars can go a long way to improving schools and roads.”

Candidate Richard McBride was not at the forum.

The election will be held Nov. 2 for all of District 2, which covers most of Moss Point and parts of Pascagoula.

The election will be held Nov. 2 for all of District 2, which covers most of Moss Point and parts of Pascagoula.

