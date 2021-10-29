WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi pushes back opening date

Shipping delays of equipment and building materials have pushed back the original November...
Shipping delays of equipment and building materials have pushed back the original November opening date for the Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi. It should be going full blast in January, with a few soft-opening events in December.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Progress had been at a crawl for the new Ground Zero Blues Club on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. But construction work has picked up the pace. And that, in turn, has picked up excitement.

The vision for general manager Angie Ladner is getting clearer.

“These will be bow-tie curtains here with signed guitars and memorabilia,” she pointed out while looking at the indoor brick wall,” said Ladner. “The whole place will be...I sort of envision it as a museum as well.”

And having it in Biloxi just makes sense.

“This is the end of the Blues Trail,” she said. “And a lot of people don’t know that. So, if you look at the map of the Blues Trail, it ends in Biloxi.”

The locally owned franchise of the original club in Clarksdale should be full blast by January with a few soft-opening events in December.

“We’re trying to pull in as much Clarksdale as we can, but also show Biloxi, pulling that together,” Ladner added.

Ladner has also pulled together an experienced team, including food and beverage director Allison Borders, who had been in that same role at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

The restaurant will serve cuisine that Borders calls “Southern Eats with a Delta Edge.” It’s designed as a companion with the music.

“Southern food, in general, is comfort food,” Borders said. “And the blues bring a lot of people comfort.”

Of course, the blues musicians themselves will be the centerpiece, and it will be up to production manager Alex Diaz to not only help them sound good, but feel good as well.

“We are making sure that every artist that comes through here that is road weary or hungry is going to be in a good mood when they get up on that stage,” she said. “And so, every person that walks through this door will have a good time.”

There will be live entertainment every Wednesday through Saturday nights.

When finished, the club will have a 1,200-person standing-room-only capacity, a VIP lounge, a restaurant that will seat 200 people and apartments on the third floor. Which is just like in Clarksdale.

If you would like to follow construction updates for the club, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman

Latest News

Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
The money, from The Nature Conservancy, will be put toward establishing the Gulf Coast...
Oyster harvesters hope $100k grant will help industry
A few dozen employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
‘Jab or job’: Employees from Stennis, other federal contractors speak out against vaccine mandate
Buildings now qualify for historic tax credits.
Downtown Pascagoula named a historic district by National Park Service