WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker among performers for 5,000th Grand Ole Opry show

By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The Grand Ole Opry is holding its 5,000th consecutive show on Saturday, and some of the biggest stars in country music will perform to mark the historic event.

Circle will air the two-hour special at 8 p.m. ET and make it available live on Facebook and YouTube.

Some of the performers include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and Dustin Lynch.

Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole...
Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole Opry.(Circle)

The weekly concert began in November 1925 on WSM Radio and holds the title of the world’s longest-running broadcast.

The Opry continued with performances in front of no audience during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the broadcast never missed a week.

You can check your local listings here to see where Circle airs where you live.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Latest News

Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M
Candidates running for Jackson County District 2 supervisor attended a community forum Tuesday...
Jackson County to vote in District 2 supervisor on Nov. 2
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Fla. mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of Only Fans page, sues for $1M
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
A TV news crew tapes a report at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M....
Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production