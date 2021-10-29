Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray rain sprinkle can’t completely be ruled out but most of us should stay rain-free all day. Highs may only reach the 60s this afternoon for the first time since April due to the cooler air and possibly lack of abundant sunshine. West winds will still be blowing at about 10 to 25 mph with higher wind gusts possible. The winds finally relax for the weekend with dry conditions expected for Saturday and Halloween Sunday. Dry weather will linger through the first half of next week.

