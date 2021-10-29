Mississippi residents eligible for Hurricane Ida Disaster Unemployment Assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced Friday that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is now available to eight counties in Mississippi that were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

People who live or work in one of the affected counties, and could not work due to the destruction that happened do August 28, 2021, through September 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for assistance.

The following counties are available for assistance:

Amite

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Pearl River

Pike

Walthall

Wilkinson

DUA is available to individuals who:

Self-employed workers, who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster.

Became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household.

Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of Ida.

Those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster.

Those who were unable to reach their jobs because the storm prevented their travel or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so.

If you’d like to apply, click here, or call toll-free 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply is November 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.