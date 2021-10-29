Climb CDC launches $2,500 TikTok contest to encourage youth to get vaccinated

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A new TikTok competition that promotes why getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines are important is now underway in South Mississippi. And you have a chance to win $2,500.

The Climb CDC in Gulfport is launching a TikTok contest to encourage youth between the ages of 16 and 25 to get vaccinated.

According to the program manager Carrissa Corbett, you must follow specific steps in order to be eligible for the prize.

You must create a TikTok video promoting the importance of getting vaccinated, follow the organization’s TikTok page (@ClimbCDC) and use the hashtags #covid19 #climbcdc #flu and #vaccine1

Have you heard about Climb’s Tik Tok challenge? You have an opportunity to win a cash prize! Submit a Tik Tok video promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, tag @ClimbCDC, and the user with the most comments, likes, and shares will earn $500 and be highlighted! Let’s get creating! Posted by Climb CDC on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

“We just want to reach the 16 and 25-year-olds and let them know that getting the vaccine is okay,” said Corbett.

She said participants can do whatever, including rap, dance, or even sing as long as you’re promoting the vaccine. The user with the most comments, likes, and shares will earn the prize and be highlighted.

She said they recently received a TikTok from the Harrison Central Cheerleading team where they won $500.

The deadline to submit your video is November 19

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.