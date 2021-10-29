Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale dies

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale has died, according to social media outlets.

Friends, family and loved ones took to their timelines to share their disbelief of the news.

Luckett was a well-known figure in Clarksdale. He was a Democratic candidate for Governor of Mississippi in the 2011 elections. He finished second in the August 2 primary election.

Not only that, Luckett co-owns two small businesses with Morgan Freeman, Madidi restaurant and Ground Zero Blues Club, and is a partner at Luckett Tyner Law Firm.

This announcement comes hours after WLOX News NOW stopped by the club’s new Biloxi home to get a status report on the renovation work and when the juke joint will open, where Freeman and Luckett own rights to the name.

Luckett’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

