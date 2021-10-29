WLOX Careers
309 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 40 new cases and 3 new deaths reported Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the state Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 40 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (1), Jackson County (13), Pearl River County (9), Hancock County (3), George County (5), and Stone County (9).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George504879739
Hancock77581307215
Harrison34,44654253477
Jackson24,58238628341
Pearl River959124021042
Stone3618648814

Of the 11 new deaths reported in the state on Friday, four occurred between Oct. 21-28, including one in Pearl River County. The other seven deaths, which were identified through death certificate reports, occurred between Sept. 14 and Oct. 23, including one death in Harrison County and one in Pearl River County.

As of Oct. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 504,318 cases and 10,075 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 28, there were 215 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 85 were in the ICU and 46 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

