Trick-or-treat safety tips given ahead of Halloween

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We all know how much fun Halloween can be. There are costumes, candy and trick-or-treating.

However, we also know the dangers that come with it.

Here are a few tips to help you and your children have a safe and fun Halloween:

Use all crosswalks and traffic signals when crossing the street. Put down your phone and pay attention to your surroundings. Make sure your children have on a flashlight or glow stick to make them more visible. Do NOT supervise more children than you can handle. Children should only accept commercially packed candy items.

“Be careful what you saved as candy, not homemade stuff, commercially packaged things, that you can tell if the package has been tampered with or anything along those lines,” says Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “We’ve never had a problem with anything like that, but we don’t want to have one now.”

