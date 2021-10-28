Possible tornado touches down in Pearl River County; hundreds without power

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A tornado likely touched down near Picayune as severe weather continues to sweep through South Mississippi Wednesday night.

According to Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Danny Manley, crews are out attempting to clear the roads and restore power as soon as possible. Manley said nearly 400 residents are without power, but no injuries are reported.

A tornado likely spawned up near Pearl River County as severe weather continues to sweep through South Mississippi Wednesday night. (Picayune Police Department)

Authorities say to also avoid the area of East Canal near Howard.

Whether the damaged was caused by a tornado will be confirmed by the National Weather Service in the coming days.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

