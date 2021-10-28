WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Three Texas men accused of using stolen pickup truck to break into Jackson County ATM

The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of money, left the truck at another apartment...
The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of money, left the truck at another apartment complex, and headed toward Louisiana.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Texas men are accused of using a stolen pickup truck to break into an ATM in Jackson County early Wednesday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says surveillance video from Citizens Bank on Lemoyne Boulevard in St. Martin shows a pickup truck back up to the ATM around 4:30 a.m. Ezell says 36-year-old Jamarlon Butler, 33-year-old Jermaine Stambler, and Christopher Wilson all from Houston, Texas, were inside the truck.

Deputies learned the truck used to bust into the cash machine was actually stolen from a nearby apartment complex. The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of money, left the truck at another apartment complex, and headed toward Louisiana.

However, the sheriff said several hours later, Louisiana Police stopped a black Cadillac driven by one of the men. He and the two others were identified and arrested.

The three men are in Lake Charles, Louisiana awaiting extraction to Jackson County on motor vehicle theft, and commercial burglary charges.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

Jeff Landry warns parents of edibles being packaged in popular snack and candy brands.
AG warns parents of edibles being packaged to look like popular snacks and candy brands
A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana
The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home will be located on Alphabet Road in...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home officially breaks ground in Gulfport