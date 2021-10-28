WLOX Careers
Strong winds expected today. Drier and cooler rest of month.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
All of yesterday’s rainy and stormy weather is gone. Get ready for a windy Thursday. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Other than the windy weather, today’s skies will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and a stray shower can’t be ruled out but expect many rain-free hours. It will be mild this morning. And temperatures may only warm into the cool upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon, which will be around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will be breezy and cool with overnight lows falling into the 50s. Tomorrow could be our coolest afternoon in over 200 days with highs only reaching the lower and mid 60s. Tomorrow night looks almost chilly with overnight lows down into the 50s and 40s. The winds finally relax for the weekend with dry conditions expected for Saturday and Halloween Sunday.

