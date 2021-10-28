WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Starbucks will boost pay to an average of $17 an hour

Starbucks said it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve...
Starbucks said it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is boosting wages for its employees in the United States.

The company announced all employees will earn at least $15 an hour by summer and that the average pay will be nearly $17 an hour.

Starbucks officials said the pay rate will range from $15 to $23 based on market and tenure.

Starting in late January, employees with two or more years could receive up to a 5% raise, and those who have worked for the coffee giant five or more years could see up to a 10% raise.

“These new investments show the continued commitment we all have to creating the best opportunities and experience for our partners,” said Starbucks executive vice president, Rossann Williams.

The company is also adding recruiting specialists across the country and extending its referral bonuses to help bring in new talent.

“Today, we are announcing another historic investment in our partners, knowing that when we take care of our partners, they take care of our customers, and all stakeholders benefit,” Williams said. “This is how we continue to build a great and enduring company. One that is committed to the ideal that doing good for one another – and for society – is good for business over the long-term.”

Starbucks is also redesigning and updating its training guide and adding more training time for employees. It also plans to test an app that will let workers sign up for available shifts that fit their schedules.

The wage hikes come among a labor shortage and a union challenge in Buffalo, New York.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Possible tornado touches down in Pearl River County
Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.
Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat to Biloxi Walmart
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo
This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
LIVE: Biden pitches $1.75T plan, trying to unite Democrats
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin’s gun fired