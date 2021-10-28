WLOX Careers
Saints gaining confidence after road win

Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - New Orleans’ most recent win on Monday night in Seattle was not exactly pretty, but it did have just enough shining moments to earn the win - most notably Alvin Kamara, who was named NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

However, it was the defense who stepped up to slam the door at the end, by way of a sack each from Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins on the final drive. The black and gold threw a party in the Seattle backfield, sacking Geno Smith five different times.

As they finally return home and continue to get healthier, they feel good about the direction they’re headed.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s about getting the win,” defensive end Cam Jordan said. “I think it’s a great confidence builder as we get healthier, especially on the offensive side of the ball. We saw Tre’Quan [Smith], we saw Terron [Armstead] come back. On defense, we saw Kwon [Alexander] back on the field. We have some talent that is still coming back. So we’re hopeful we’re only going to get stronger from here.”

