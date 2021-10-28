Long Beach School District lifts mask mandate for all schools

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the Long Beach School District announced that they’re lifting their mask mandate for all schools.

While school leaders are still highly recommending face coverings, officials say daily case counts are low enough to do away with the mandate.

Even though the mask mandate will be lifted, the district says if cases begin to climb again, the mask mandate could go back into place in all indoor school settings, including the buses.

Dear Bearcats, Long Beach School District continues to closely monitor the rates of transmission in our schools and... Posted by Long Beach Schools Mississippi on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

They join Ocean Springs School District, Pearl River County School District, Hancock County School District, and the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi, who also lifted their mask mandates earlier this month.

As of now, Biloxi Public Schools, Gulfport School District, and Pass Christian School District all still have mask mandates in place.

