WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Keesler Federal Credit Union recognizes first responders in Ocean Springs

South Mississippi first responders were honored Wednesday during Keesler Federal Credit Union’s...
South Mississippi first responders were honored Wednesday during Keesler Federal Credit Union’s seventh annual First Responder of the Year ceremony.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi first responders were honored Wednesday during Keesler Federal Credit Union’s 7th annual First Responder of the Year ceremony.

The ceremony took place inside the Ocean Springs Fire Department.

“We can’t do everything we would like to do for them, but this small token of appreciation lets them know that we’re always thinking about them,” Gary Fulton with Keesler Federal said.

Fulton presented awards to both the Fire Department and the Police Station.

“First responders, a lot of their accomplishments sometimes go, you know, unrecognized,” said Fulton. “And we want to bring it to the community and let them know how much we appreciate and how much they’re doing to protect us, you know, 24 hours a day.”

The Police Department honoree was John Rhodes, who’s assigned to the Downtown Entertainment District. Female firefighter Samantha Guthrie was also awarded.

“You know, there’s not a whole lot of us (women) in the fire service,” she said. “So, it’s good when things like this do come up, you know. And it shows that we are out there, you know, and that it is possible. You don’t have to just be a male to excel in his career.”

Guthrie is a mother to three daughters who were also present.

“I like to show them that just cause they’re girls, you know, it doesn’t matter, you know, you can do whatever you want to do. And they see that. They recognize that,” she said.

Kessler Federal honors all markets they serve from Jackson down to the coast and from Mobile to New Orleans.

Last year, more than 80 first responders were honored.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student

Latest News

We all know how much fun Halloween can be. There are costumes, candy and trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-treat safety tips given ahead of Halloween
On April 30, 2022, play at the Great Southern Golf Course south of the railroad tracks will end...
Residents around Great Southern Golf Club concerned about new development plans
Time is running out for a Gulf Coast non-profit. Loaves and Fishes only has two months to find...
Time is ticking as Loaves and Fishes searches for new home
Buildings now qualify for historic tax credits.
Downtown Pascagoula named a historic district by National Park Service