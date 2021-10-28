WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Ingalls shipbuilder fighting for his life following accident at Pascagoula Shipyard

An Ingalls spokesman confirms a tank tester was injured Wednesday morning while working on the...
An Ingalls spokesman confirms a tank tester was injured Wednesday morning while working on the USS Fort Lauderdale while it was docked.(USS Fort Lauderdale LPD 28 Facebook)
By Akim Powell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ingalls shipbuilder is fighting for his life after an accident at the Pascagoula Shipyard.

An Ingalls spokesman confirms a tank tester was injured Wednesday morning while working on the USS Fort Lauderdale when it was docked. The ship sailed off from the Ingalls Shipyard on October 19th for the first time to conduct Builder’s Trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sources tell WLOX News Now a pressurized tank ruptured when a worker tried to open it, hitting the man in the head.

The worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but sources say his injuries were so severe he had to be flown to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Ingalls officials would not elaborate on what work was being performed on the ship or confirm any details about the man’s condition.

The shipyard is working with OSHA on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

The first round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
The ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine lottery winners are....
Supporters of St. Jude Children's Hospital offer words of encouragement to children on the coast.
LIVE: Bricks and Sticks event kicks off St. Jude Dream Home campaign
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
One resident, Tykell Spriggs said, "I've been here seven years, and never in my life had I've...
Tornado touches down in Picayune leaving residents cleaning up debris