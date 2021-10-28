WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Possible tornado touches down in Pearl River County
Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.
Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat to Biloxi Walmart
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events

Latest News

FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer