Cannabis Patients Alliance asks governor to call special session

By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fight to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi continues.

More groups are pushing for a medical marijuana program in the state and Thursday, we’re expected to learn more about The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance.

The organization was formed to help patients in Mississippi get access to medical marijuana.

Organizers say they are making a plea to Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session so that the Legislature can put a medical marijuana program in place.

The governor has yet to say when he will call a special session to put it into law.

Right now, lawmakers are revising a proposal to create a medical marijuana program that would replace the initiative voters approved back in November.

It was overturned by the state supreme court earlier this year saying the initiative process is outdated.

